What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Jane” as the thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the documentary on May 12.

This 2017 documentary by National Geographic earned a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with nearly 100 reviews.

Whether you’re already a fan of Jane Goodall’s primatology work or willing to learn more about her life from a near universally praised doc, this is a solid choice to spend your time with.