What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Jane” as the thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the documentary on May 12.
This 2017 documentary by National Geographic earned a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with nearly 100 reviews.
Whether you’re already a fan of Jane Goodall’s primatology work or willing to learn more about her life from a near universally praised doc, this is a solid choice to spend your time with.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” joins the same day as “Jane.” Obviously a very different movie, but another one that got near universal praise. A high point for Will Ferrell’s comedy.
“Claws,” a series about manicurists living in Miami who turn to crime, was an underrated show in 2017. Now that it’s on Hulu, consider revisiting that.
And of course there’s a new episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” That’s currently in the Streamline ranking for best shows on television right now.
May 7
- “Star vs. The Forces of Evil” (Season 3)
May 8
- “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (Season 4 Premiere)
May 9
- “T@gged” (Season 2)
May 11
- “All Night” (Season 1, Hulu Original)
- “Claws” (Season 1)
- “Bleeding Heart”
- “Into the Fade”
May 12
- “Baywatch”
- “Frank Serpico”
- “Jane”
- “Still Mine”
- “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
