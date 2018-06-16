What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Baby Mama” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the movie on June 16.

“Baby Mama” debuted a decade ago, back in 2008. The movie earned mixed reviews at the time, but it stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The popularity of that comedic duo has been on a meteoric rise over the past 10 years, so the appeal to at least check this out has also increased.

You can watch the trailer below as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.