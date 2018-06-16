ENTERTAINMENT
What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

There's a Tina Fey and Amy Poehler movie to check out.
By Todd Van Luling

Streamline recommends “Baby Mama” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the movie on June 16.

“Baby Mama” debuted a decade ago, back in 2008. The movie earned mixed reviews at the time, but it stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The popularity of that comedic duo has been on a meteoric rise over the past 10 years, so the appeal to at least check this out has also increased.

You can watch the trailer below as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week. 

Here’s the trailer:

What Else Is New This Week

None of the other shows or movies joining Hulu this week stand out. “Killing for Love” is a well-reviewed crime documentary, but do you need yet another one of those in your life?

The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:

June 16

  • “Silent Witness” (Seasons 10-21)
  • “Baby Mama”
  • “Killing for Love”
  • “Transformers: The Last Knight”

June 17

  • “Punisher: War Zone”

June 18

  • “Shades of Blue” (Season 3 Premiere)

June 22

  • “The Other Guy” (Season 1)

 

