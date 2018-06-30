What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the movie “American Psycho” as the new movie you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the movie on July 1.
“American Psycho” focuses on an investment banker sociopath that kills people after work. As the movie progresses, you learn that actually everyone is a sociopath in this urban world.
The movie debuted in 2000 but still has relevance today. The movie is based on a book from 1991 that satirized the excesses of those pursuing endless money in New York City back during the original era of Donald Trump. It’s not hard to see the Trumpian similarities in the characters here.
Apparently, the protagonist’s skin routine has become a point of fascination for many men who are clueless about how to take care of their skin. An opening scene from the movie has been teaching people what to do to their faces in the morning, which is unexpected, but also not the worst thing. But if that’s the only reason you like this movie, maybe just watch the new “Queer Eye” on Netflix instead.
You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
Hulu adds quite a few shows and movies on July 1. The recent A&E hit “Who Killed Tupac?” is the most notable show. There aren’t too many recent movies joining, but you can look below to find a classic or two in the list.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:
July 1
- Alone (Season 3) (History)
- American Pickers (Season 17) (History)
- American Ripper (Season 1) (History)
- Ancient Top 10 (Season 1) (History)
- The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4) (History)
- Doomsday Preppers (Season 2) (Nat Geo)
- Forged in Fire (Season 4) (History)
- Gangland Undercover (Season 2) (History)
- Hoarders (Season 8) (A&E)
- The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer (Season 1) (History)
- Intervention (Season 17) (A&E)
- The Librarians (Season 4) (TNT)
- Little Women: Atlanta (Season 3) (Lifetime)
- Little Women: Dallas (Seasons 1 & 2) (Lifetime)
- The Murder of Laci Peterson (Season 1) (A&E)
- Pawn Stars (Seasons 13 & 14) (History)
- Project Runway (Season 16) (Lifetime)
- When Sharks Attack (Seasons 1-3) (Nat Geo)
- Who Killed Tupac? (Season 1) (A&E)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 5) (Nat Geo)
- 20 Weeks (2017)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- All Is Lost (2013)
- Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games (2014)
- American Psycho (2000)
- American Psycho 2 (2002)
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)
- Analyze That (2002)
- Analyze This (1999)
- And God Created Woman (1988)
- Angel Heart (1987)
- Assassination (1987)
- At Middleton (2013)
- Avenging Force (1986)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)
- Barfly (1987)
- Beautiful Boy (2018)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Beyond Borders (2003)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Body Count (1997)
- Bound (1996)
- Braveheart (1995)
- The Brothers Bloom (2009)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Chasing Amy (1997)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Closing Gambit (2018)
- Clue (1985)
- Cyborg (1989)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Disaster Movie (2008)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dr. T and the Women (2000)
- Election (1999)
- The Eternal (1998)
- Everybody’s Fine (2009)
- Evolution (2001)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- Get Real (1999)
- Go (1999)
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- House Arrest (1996)
- Hustle & Flow (2005)
- Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
- Just Before I Go (2014)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- The Ladies Man (2000)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Last Castle (2001)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Le Ride (2016)
- The Lost Wife of Robert Durst (2017)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Maximum Overdrive (1986)
- The Mechanic (1972)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Mimic (1997)
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)
- The Monster Squad (1987)
- Murphy’s Law (1986)
- Next (2007)
- Number One with a Bullet (1987)
- One Direction: This is Us (2013)
- Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer (2017)
- The Phantom (1996)
- P.O.W. the Escape (1986)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Pawn (2013)
- Pretty in Pink (1986)
- Rabbit Hole (2011)
- The Rundown (2003)
- Sahara (2005)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Six Shooter (2013)
- Sleepers (1996)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Superstar (1999)
- This is Spinal Tap (1984)
- Trade (2007)
- Witness (1985)
- Wooly Boys (2004)
July 2
- UnREAL (Season 3) (Lifetime)
July 3
- Borg Vs. McEnroe (2018)
July 6
- Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 4 & 5) (Food Network)
- Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction (Season 4) (Food Network)
- Burgers, Brew & Que’ (Seasons 1 & 2) (Food Network)
- Chopped Junior (Seasons 2 & 3) (Food Network)
- Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (Seasons 24 & 25) (Food Network)
- Food Network Star Kids (Season 10) (Food Network)
- Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 14) (E!)
- Kids Baking Championship (Season 3) (Food Network)
- Kids BBQ Championship (Season 1) (Food Network)
- The League of Gentlemen (Seasons 1-4) (BBCA)
- Man Finds Food (Season 1) (Food Network)
- Man Fire Food (Seasons 4 & 5) (Food Network)
- Teen Titans Go! (Season 4B) (Cartoon Network)
- You’re the Worst (Season 4) (FX)
- Heart of Nuba (2016)
