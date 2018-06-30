What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

The movie debuted in 2000 but still has relevance today. The movie is based on a book from 1991 that satirized the excesses of those pursuing endless money in New York City back during the original era of Donald Trump. It’s not hard to see the Trumpian similarities in the characters here.

Apparently, the protagonist’s skin routine has become a point of fascination for many men who are clueless about how to take care of their skin. An opening scene from the movie has been teaching people what to do to their faces in the morning, which is unexpected, but also not the worst thing. But if that’s the only reason you like this movie, maybe just watch the new “Queer Eye” on Netflix instead.

You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.