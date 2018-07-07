What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the show “Better Things” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds Season 2 of that show on July 14.
The second season earned a 96 on Metacritic, a review-based publication that rarely has scores that high. Comedian Pamela Adlon’s family sitcom focuses on characters who are just trying to get through the week. Relatable!
Required mention about an element that isn’t ideal: Louis C.K. co-created this show with Adlon. His Me Too moment overshadowed the rollout of Season 2 when it originally premiered on FX last fall. Not wanting to throw out the incredible work of everyone else involved ― chiefly Adlon ― “Better Things” still gets the recommendation this week.
You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
Nothing truly notable. “Zombie Spring Breakers” unfortunately isn’t a zombie remake of the excellent Harmony Korine movie.
“Serena” was notable at the time for starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper at the height of their celebrity fame, but the movie is so terrible that the distributor buried it.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:July 8
- “Mary Kills People”: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
- “Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom” (2017)
- “In a World” (2013)
- “Serena” (2014)
- “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017)
- “Cover Versions” (2017)
- “Zombie Spring Breakers” (2016)
- “Harlots”: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- “Build Small, Live Anywhere”: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- “Chopped”: Complete Season 18 & 29 (Food Network)
- “Cutthroat Kitchen”: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)
- “Flea Market Flip”: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)
- “Ghost Adventures”: Complete Season 7 (Travel Channel)
- “Home Town”: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- “House Hunters”: Complete Season 109 (HGTV)
- “Iron Chef Gauntlet”: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- “Letterkenny”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (DHX)
- “Love It or List It, Too”: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (HGTV)
- “Property Brothers: Buying & Selling”: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)
- “Restaurant: Impossible”: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (Food Network)
- “Better Things”: Complete Season 2 (FX)
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like these in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.