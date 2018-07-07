What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the show “Better Things” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds Season 2 of that show on July 14.

The second season earned a 96 on Metacritic, a review-based publication that rarely has scores that high. Comedian Pamela Adlon’s family sitcom focuses on characters who are just trying to get through the week. Relatable!

Required mention about an element that isn’t ideal: Louis C.K. co-created this show with Adlon. His Me Too moment overshadowed the rollout of Season 2 when it originally premiered on FX last fall. Not wanting to throw out the incredible work of everyone else involved ― chiefly Adlon ― “Better Things” still gets the recommendation this week.

You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.