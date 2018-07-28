What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the show “Casual” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The platform adds the final season of this show on July 31.
“Casual” doesn’t set out to accomplish anything too ambitious and therefore lives up to the name. The chemistry between the three main characters makes this one of those shows that feels like you’re hanging out with friends. The characters possess above-average intelligence but still make bad decisions ― just like you and me ― and therefore it’s fun to spend time with these people.
Other shows accomplish this kind of easy-but-still-smart viewing experience better. Perhaps that’s why “Casual” never found a substantial audience. It never got creative enough to appeal to TV nerds but also never veered broad enough to capture the masses. The show just kind of exists. Judging by the fact that the farewell season’s trailer has fewer than 7,000 views so far, it doesn’t seem like too many people will cry at its departure.
But if you need a comforting show when your brain just can’t watch something more substantial, try going with “Casual.”
You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
This week includes the first day of a month, so that means Hulu adds many movies.
The Hulu list shares many similarities with the Amazon Prime list, so you can choose your platform for many of these, including “The Hurt Locker” and “The Elephant Man.”
Hulu also has a few other classics like “Pretty Woman,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Babe” and “Jackie Brown.” Or you could watch “The Brady Bunch Movie.” That’s also an option.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:
July 30
- “Before We Vanish” (2018)
- “The Wrecking Crew” (2008)
July 31
- “Casual” Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- “Into the Blue” (2004)
Aug. 1
- “Heartland” Complete Season 10 (Content Media)
- “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) (*Showtime)
- “A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati” (2017)
- “American Gigolo” (1980)
- “American Ninja” (1985)
- “American Ninja III: Blood Hunt” (1989)
- “Babe” (1995)
- “Be Cool” (2005)
- “The Beatles: Made on Merseyside” (2017)
- “Black Hawk Down” (2001)
- “Black Mask” (1996)
- “Black Rain” (1989)
- “Bluefin” (2018)
- “Boomerang” (1992)
- “The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)
- “Bratz: The Movie” (2007)
- “Bring It On: In It to Win It” (2007)
- “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” (2009)
- “Cheri” (2009)
- “Cold War” (2012)
- “CSNY/Deja Vu” (2008)
- “Curse of the Starving Class” (1995)
- “Double Whammy” (2002)
- “The Elephant Man” (1980)
- “Extract” (2009)
- “Fled” (1996)
- “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” (2009)
- “Get Shorty” (1995)
- “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998)
- “Heartbreakers” (2001)
- “Hey Arnold! The Movie” (2002) (*Showtime)
- “Hidalgo” (2004)
- “High Noon” (1952)
- “Hoosiers” (1986)
- “The Hunt for Red October” (1990)
- “The Hurricane” (2000)
- “The Hurt Locker” (2008)
- “I Went Down” (1997)
- “In & Out” (1997)
- “Jackie Brown” (1997)
- “Jacob’s Ladder” (1990)
- “Joe” (2014)
- “John Grisham’s The Rainmaker” (1997)
- “Kazaam” (1996)
- “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) (*Showtime)
- “Loser” (2000)
- “Lost in Translation” (2003) (*Showtime)
- “The Nasty Girl” (1990)
- “The Ninth Gate” (2000)
- “No Way Out” (1987)
- “Original Sin” (2001)
- “Out of Time” (2003)
- “Point Break” (1991)
- “Pretty Woman” (1990)
- “Private Parts” (1997)
- “The Rock” (1996)
- “Scary Movie 3” (2003)
- “Shanghai Knights” (2003)
- “Shaun of the Dead” (2004)
- “Sheep and Wolves” (2018)
- “Species” (1995)
- “Species II” (1998)
- “Species III” (2004)
- “Stir of Echoes” (1999)
- “Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming” (2007)
- “The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale” (2014)
- “The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today” (2016)
- “Swan Princess: Royally Undercover” (2017)
- “Teen Wolf” (1985)
- “Teen Wolf Too” (1987)
- “The Time Machine” (2002)
- “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1999) (*Showtime)
- “True Colors” (1991)
- “Urban Legend” (1998) (*Showtime)
- “The Usual Suspects” (1995)
- “Young Guns” (1998)
- “Young Guns II” (1990)
Aug. 2
- “All at Once” (2016)
- “America Divided: 201” (Epix Series)
- “The China Hustle” (2018)
- “Ismael’s Ghost” (2018)
Aug. 3
- “Animals” Season 3 Premiere (*HBO)
- “En Otra Piel” Complete Series (Telemundo)
- “Sharp Edges” (1986)
Aug. 4
- “Marshall” (2017) (*Showtime)