What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

“Role Models” debuted in 2008 and earned widespread critical praise at the time. Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Sean William Scott star in this comedy directed by David Wain.

The plot follows two down-on-their-luck men who work for an energy drink company. After they crash their promotional vehicle while trying to escape a tow truck, they must do community service to avoid jail time.

To fulfill their community service requirement, they end up mentoring eccentric kids. At first, they have no interest in hanging out with these kids, but the duo ultimately befriends their mentees. And you’d never, ever guess this, but the adults end up learning a thing or two from the kids instead of just the other way around.

As a huge fan of Wain’s work with the comedy trio “Stella,” I loved this movie a decade ago. I’m excited to revisit it and see what holds up. American culture has mostly moved past the Apatowian plots of men with emotional growth that got stunted in high school, but I imagine there’ll still be much to enjoy here.