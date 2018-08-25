What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the movie “Mother!” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The service adds the movie on Aug. 26.
“Mother!” debuted in 2017 and immediately became a controversial watch. Both critics and audiences were mixed on whether this dark, fantastical movie was great or terrible.
It stars Jennifer Lawrence, which the marketing leaned on heavily. Many people who wouldn’t normally be into such a strange movie went because of her ― kind of like when Selena Gomez starred in “Spring Breakers.” The fan base didn’t align with the work.
Darren Aronofsky wrote and directed the movie. He had been dating Lawrence at the time and convinced her to star in this project.
To talk about the plot would be a disservice to the viewing experience in this case. You should just go in cold but ready for a roller-coaster ride.
You can watch the trailer below, and read about the other shows and movies Hulu adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
“Gangs of New York” stands out. The movie hasn’t aged incredibly well as the impenetrable glean of Martin Scorsese wears off over the years. The 2-hour, 47-minute runtime feels indulgent. A CGI elephant looks laughably terrible. The love story makes little sense. But stellar performances from Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio make this still worth checking out.
And then there’s “The Terminator.” You should already know all about that classic movie and can decide on your own whether to watch that.
The full Hulu list for the rest of the week:
Aug. 26
- “Gangs of New York” (2002)
- “Mother!” (2017)
Aug. 28
- “Pasion Pohibida” Complete Series (Telemundo)
Aug. 31
- “The Terminator” (1984)