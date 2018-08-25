What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

“Mother!” debuted in 2017 and immediately became a controversial watch. Both critics and audiences were mixed on whether this dark, fantastical movie was great or terrible.

It stars Jennifer Lawrence, which the marketing leaned on heavily. Many people who wouldn’t normally be into such a strange movie went because of her ― kind of like when Selena Gomez starred in “Spring Breakers.” The fan base didn’t align with the work.

Darren Aronofsky wrote and directed the movie. He had been dating Lawrence at the time and convinced her to star in this project.

To talk about the plot would be a disservice to the viewing experience in this case. You should just go in cold but ready for a roller-coaster ride.