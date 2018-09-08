What To Watch On Hulu That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the show “The First” as the new thing you should watch on Hulu this week. The service adds this Original on Sept. 14.

“The First” stars Sean Penn as an astronaut who must decide whether to accept a mission to Mars. The creator of “House of Cards,” Beau Willimon, also created this.

Penn’s character, Tom Hagerty, initially loses his job when his wife dies and his daughter develops a drug addiction. An attempted mission to Mars fails without him, so the space program tries to bring him back. Without his expertise, the program might not get another shot at Mars before the government pulls funding.

Especially since the first mission went awry, the trip comes with great risk. Acceptance might be the dissolution of what family he still has.

Reviews have been positive but a bit tepid so far. “The First” is one of those “mood” shows where the plot doesn’t matter much, but you might get lost in the world of characters and the beautiful, high-budget shots. I haven’t watched the whole season but, apparently, this doesn’t make a pivot into space thriller and never really focuses on actually getting to Mars. It’s more about the sacrifices the characters must make in their attempt.