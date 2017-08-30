Texans Form Human Chain To Rescue Driver From Sinking Car

Dozens of good samaritans were filmed braving rising floodwaters in Houston this week to rescue a stranded motorist who was trapped in a sinking car.

Incredible video and photos posted to social media on Tuesday showed people locking hands to wade into the floodwaters towards a submerged SUV.

#Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. THANK YOU #HopeForHouston pic.twitter.com/M8aTACwHhc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 30, 2017

Stephanie Edward Mata, who filmed the inspiring scene from her passing car, told Mashable about witnessing it.

“The people had no rope to get him out so they made a chain holding each other,” she said. “They pulled the door open and one gentleman got ahold of him as they held on until they got him safe.”

The rescue appeared to have been in the nick of time, as a photo she later shared showed the SUV almost entirely submerged in the water.

Mata said she doesn’t know what happened to the recovered driver but that she saw him being checked out near a police officer.

Heartwarming acts, great and small, have continued to outshine the devastation brought by Hurricane Harvey.

Texans have been seen providing their own boats and vehicles ― from monster trucks to jet skis ― to help rescue crews and people.