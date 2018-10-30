Epic Human Chain Moves Bookstore Into New Home

People power helped make a bookstore’s moving day one to remember, for all the right reasons.

October Books in Southampton, southern England, enlisted around 250 volunteers to pass its stock hand-to-hand along a human chain to its new home on Sunday.

In total, some 2,000 books were reportedly moved along the 500-foot line from the independent, nonprofit cooperative’s old stockroom to its new base inside an old bank building on the Portswood Road.

One hour. 200+ people. One stock room, emptied. THAT is community, friends pic.twitter.com/LbgeAUMa3y — OctoberBooks (@OctoberBooks) October 28, 2018

Collective member Annabel Hodgson said in a statement to HuffPost she was “absolutely bowled over” by the community’s response.

“It was a tremendous show of support and community and we’re moved and incredibly touched by it,” added Clare Diaper, one of the store’s team. “We are of, and for, our community and it is truly heartening to see that reciprocated.”

Its all go in #Portswood as our Human Chain in moving books hand to hand from old shop to new. Over 175 people are part of it! pic.twitter.com/D7Mpew3UdY — OctoberBooks (@OctoberBooks) October 28, 2018

The store, founded in 1977, describes itself on its website as a “not-for-profit co-operative radical neighbourhood bookshop” that promotes “a fair and equal society” with workers and volunteers “from many different backgrounds.” All revenue is plowed back into the business.

The store said it raised around $640,000 to buy its new venue via crowdfunding, donations and loans after a rent increase at its old location.

The new location officially opens on Saturday.

Check out video of the human chain here:

And see other online posts from the day here:

So it's moving day for #OctoberBooks in Southampton and a human chain has formed down Portswood High Street, moving all the books to their new shop, 150m down the road, by hand. Amazing #southamptonlife @OctoberBooks pic.twitter.com/HihYGzSLLQ — Zan Lawther (@thgirlwpinkhair) October 28, 2018