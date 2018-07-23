18 Hilarious Tweets About The Epic Battle Between Hair And Humidity

Humidity is the bane of almost everyone’s summer. Not only does it make us sticky, sweaty messes, it also ruins any hope of a good hair day.
Seriously, it seems that no matter how much hairspray or product you put in your hair in an attempt to keep frizz and flyaways at bay, humidity always wins. As celebrity hairstylist Arsen Gurgov told HuffPost earlier this year, dry hair plus humid weather is “the perfect recipe for frizz.”
If only we were as confident with our swollen hair as Ilana on “Broad City”:
We’re not the only ones who hate humidity. Here’s what the people of Twitter ― Ryan Reynolds included ― have to say about it:
I'd walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it's dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 11, 2015
Doing your hair and then stepping outside into the humidity like pic.twitter.com/mfMxsXIUnZ— Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) July 17, 2018
me every morning: maybe the humidity won’t be that bad today— Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) July 18, 2018
my hair: 😈
Not sure why I bother to dry my hair when the second I walk outside I look like I just got out of the shower. End this humidity already.— Annie Heckenberger (@anniemal) July 17, 2018
Hair post run. A little shorter ... more like a round poof... 💁🏽♀️ but my heart ❤️ is great! #runnerproblems #humidity #runchat #fitness pic.twitter.com/aKO48mVL6j— Elizabeth (@ElizabethNBC6) July 17, 2018
Can humidity just like nOT be a thing for a sec my hair needs a breather— Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 10, 2016
Dear parents, I don't know which one of you gave me this hair, but it doesn't fuck with humid. Like at all.— ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) September 10, 2016
IT IS SO HUMID WTF I HAVE YOUNG NICK JONAS HAIR RN— kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) July 17, 2015
This humidity can feck right off. I can't sleep and I'm starting to look like a poodle #humidityhair #irishsummer #irishblogger pic.twitter.com/2ISevjBQFP— allaboutrosalilla (@RosaLilla_) July 10, 2018
my hair when it’s humid pic.twitter.com/d98Cilrw6h— Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) May 17, 2018
The truth is that I kind of like that it’s possible to tell how humid it is out by how ridiculously curly my hair gets— Sarah Laskow (@slaskow) June 29, 2018
This humidity has my hair like 🙈🙅🏻♀️#8NN pic.twitter.com/ih7SOGEJos— Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) July 10, 2018
every time i’m in humid weather me & my hair both feel like we’re gonna die— caitlin white (@harmonicait) May 27, 2018
"It's a little humid this morning; I can feel it in my hair."— Matt Serwe KETV (@MattSerweKETV) May 17, 2018
Accurate @CamilaOrtiKETV pic.twitter.com/p5MnMbrltK
Humidity and my hair. A tragic tale of frizz and fro. pic.twitter.com/T2H4boln3J— Nicole X (@NicoMysterriou) July 17, 2018
Love doing my hair then the humidity has other ideas on how it wants my hair to look.— Katorade ⚡ (@katienuthak) July 20, 2018
I dont stand a chance at looking decent everyday because my hair can’t take the humidity & heat🙃— Ansley Robinson (@ansleyrobinsonn) July 17, 2018
Why Am I Straightening My Hair: A Story of Humidity and Loss— Siobhan Rea ☀ (@siobhan_rea) July 17, 2018