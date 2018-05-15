Hundreds In Israel And Beyond Protest Killings Of Palestinians On Gaza Border

Hundreds took to the streets in Tel Aviv, Israel, and other cities worldwide this week to protest the Israeli military killing dozens of Palestinians demonstrating on the Gaza border.

Dozens more people have protested around the world early this week, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada and South Africa.

“People, you could see, were deeply angry with the current situation,” Alon-Lee Green, national director of the Israeli activist group Standing Together, which organized the protests in Tel Aviv, told HuffPost late on Tuesday. More than 600 protesters blocked roads in the city center for over two hours, he said.

“Yesterday in Israel all day, the TV news just showed a split screen: Half of it was from the shootings in Gaza, and the number of casualties was increasing by the minute. And then in the other half was [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Ivanka Trump, literally drinking champagne in the U.S. Embassy opening,” Green added. “It was surreal and frustrating.”

That's how King George Street in Tel Aviv looking right now. We're hundreds here, protesting the killing in #Gaza, the US embassy move and demanding the end of the occupation. @IfNotNowOrg @omdimbeyachad pic.twitter.com/Hm9YKP8qye — Alon-Lee Green (@AlonLeeGreen) May 15, 2018

On Monday, first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner commemorated the official relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem ― a controversial decision her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, made in December.

As thousands of Palestinians protested on the Gaza border 40 miles away, Israeli forces opened fire, killing dozens of protesters, including many young people. As the protests continued on Tuesday, the Israeli military killed at least two more Palestinians.

The Gaza protests were part of “The Great March of Return” ― weeks of demonstrations running from late March until the annual Nakba Day on May 15, which commemorates the displacement of Palestinians when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Since the protests began, Israeli forces have killed more than 100 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, sparking international outrage, particularly over the deaths of unarmed protesters and journalists.

International leaders condemned the deadly violence in Gaza this week, with more than a dozen members of the U.N. Security Council denouncing Israel’s “excessive use of force against unarmed civilians” on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said Monday in a statement that some protesters “hurled firebombs and explosive devices at the security fence and Israeli troops.” Israel has also said that it was defending its border against the militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza and which the U.S. considers a terrorist group, saying Hamas has attempted attacks during the protests.

On Monday, the White House also blamed Hamas, with spokesman Raj Shah saying “the responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas.”

A handful of U.S. lawmakers nonetheless condemned the violence, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who noted the “staggering toll” of the dead.

“Hamas violence does not justify Israel firing on unarmed protesters,” Sanders said.

For Immediate Release | ON THE DAY TRUMP MOVES AMERICAN EMBASSY TO JERUSALEM, AND DEADLIEST DAY FOR PALESTINIANS SINCE 2014, 150 YOUNG JEWS AND RABBINICAL STUDENTS SHUT DOWN BUSY D.C. INTERSECTION FOR TWO HOURS. #EmbassyOfFreedomhttps://t.co/vqgSpUxKh6 pic.twitter.com/8LHtoMCfID — IfNotNow (@IfNotNowOrg) May 14, 2018

Some of the protests this week in cities like Washington, D.C. and Cape Town, South Africa, had initially been planned over the controversial relocation of the U.S. Embassy or to mark the 70th anniversary of Nakba on Tuesday. But in the wake of Monday’s deadly violence, they morphed into demonstrations against Israel’s excessive use of force.

At a protest on Monday in the U.S. capital that was organized by the Jewish left-wing activist group If Not Now, about 150 people blocked the street near the Trump International Hotel. The group had organized the action weeks ago to respond to the embassy move, but the protest took on a different tone as demonstrators learned of the mounting death toll in Gaza, which was “really horrific,” an organizer said.

“As American Jews, we see Netanyahu saying he speaks for all Jews, and we’re saying that’s not true,” volunteer organizer Sarah Brammer-Shlay told HuffPost on Tuesday, saying actions in Israel were “pushed by our government.”

“This can’t be a community that supports violence and occupation,” she said.

See what protests around the world looked like:

Israel

Now: 500 demonstrators blocking Tel Aviv road in protest against Gaza killings and siege pic.twitter.com/2okqu6yjkh — Haggai Matar (@Ha_Matar) May 15, 2018

Our protest escalates not only in Tel-Aviv, but also in West Jerusalem: We are marching from the Prime Minister's residence to the US Consulate. We will defy @netanyahu and @realDonaldTrump as they try to deepen the Occupation, and allow mass shooting to take place in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WZn20Skwti — עומדים ביחד نقف معًا (@omdimbeyachad) May 15, 2018

RIGHT NOW. hundreds of Israelis blocking the street in central Tel Aviv in protest of IDF killings in Gaza #Nakbah70 #GreatRetunMarch pic.twitter.com/8Pya8u4Mgj — Simone Zimmerman (@simonerzim) May 15, 2018

The United States

Yesterday afternoon, a few hundred New Yorkers staged a solidarity rally in support of Palestinians #Naqba70 The mood was sombre but tough and resilient: pic.twitter.com/PDduuPUuJk — Azad Essa (@azadessa) May 15, 2018

Huge crowd walking down Market St in San Francisco in support of Palestinian #RightOfReturn #Nakba70 pic.twitter.com/rqihsqaowj — JVP Bay Area (@JVPBayArea) May 16, 2018

The United Kingdom

"Israel is a nuclear state. Israel: stop this brutality, stop the killing, and end your illegal occupation." Kate Hudson addresses Downing Street protest. #StopTheKilling #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Db5TipfLFX — CND (@CNDuk) May 15, 2018

South Africa

Demonstrations in support of #Palestine in South Africa, as Cape Town friends march to parliament to mark Nakba Day, 15the,May, and support the Great March of Return Campaign and protest Israel's massacre of more than 60 unarmed Gazans and thousands of injuries. pic.twitter.com/eymEuCmh1S — Hala Zaqqout (@HalaZaqqout) May 15, 2018

Canada

A protest is happening right now in front of the #Halifax Public Gardens. Participants are calling on #Israel to “stop the massacre in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/sG5Q9qV4y5 — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) May 15, 2018

Palestinian supporters are seen during a demo on Spring Garden Rd, the rally was held to mark the 70 years of "al Nakba" and to also protest the scores of dead and injured Palestinian demonstrators at the hands of Israeli defence forces in Gaza, Monday. #Halifax @chronicleherald pic.twitter.com/od0xgivDPN — tim krochak (@real_timbophoto) May 15, 2018

Belgium