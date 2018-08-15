Hungry Thief Wanted After Nearly $100,000 Worth Of Ramen Noodles Stolen

Someone really wanted some noods.

A thief with a hankering for soup is afoot in Georgia after police in Fayette County discovered someone had stolen nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles.

Deputies are looking into the theft of a large trailer holding the massive amounts of soup, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The 53-foot trailer was parked at a Chevron store on Georgia Interstate Highway 85 north. The theft occurred sometime between July 25 and Aug. 1.

The local sheriff said the trailer had been secured at the time. The owner of the trailer estimated that $98,000 worth of ramen was onboard.

jat306 via Getty Images

What does one do with that much ramen? We don’t know! We also don’t know whether or not the brand of ramen noodles was Maruchan or Top Ramen or another brand. However, one pack of Maruchan goes for ﻿29 cents on Target.com so you can just imagine the sheer volume of noodles that was stolen for it to be equivalent to $98,000.

In addition to the ramen heist, the police are also investigating a string of other thefts, including five car break-ins and one stolen motorcycle.