Hurricane Florence Looks Truly Terrifying From Space

Photographs and videos taken from space have revealed the power of Hurricane Florence.
Satellite images that NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the International Space Station and U.S. astronaut Ricky Wilson shared on Twitter Monday highlighted the hurricane’s potential to cause devastation:
On Monday, officials ordered the evacuation of some 1 million people from the South Carolina coastline as the Category 4 storm swirls towards the state. It is expected to make landfall on Thursday.