SCIENCE
09/11/2018 05:44 am ET

Hurricane Florence Looks Truly Terrifying From Space

The powerful storm is expected to batter South Carolina’s coastline on Thursday.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Photographs and videos taken from space have revealed the power of Hurricane Florence.

Satellite images that NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the International Space Station and U.S. astronaut Ricky Wilson shared on Twitter Monday highlighted the hurricane’s potential to cause devastation:

UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images
Handout via Getty Images
NASA NASA / Reuters
NASA NASA / Reuters
NASA NASA / Reuters
NASA NASA / Reuters
NASA NASA / Reuters

On Monday, officials ordered the evacuation of some 1 million people from the South Carolina coastline as the Category 4 storm swirls towards the state. It is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

South Carolina Extreme Weather International Space Station Hurricane Florence Satellite Imagery
Hurricane Florence Looks Truly Terrifying From Space
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.