Live Updates On Hurricane Harvey's Aftermath

It’s been more than a week since Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing catastrophic flooding and unprecedented damage to the Houston area and leaving hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

At least 60 people are feared to have been killed by the storm and officials have warned that the recovery effort could take years.

President Donald Trump on Saturday visited areas in Texas and Louisiana affected by the storm, and he announced increased federal disaster funding for relief. Trump met with storm survivors, rescue workers and officials.

As Houston residents started to return to their homes over the weekend, fears rose about the status of 13 heavily contaminated former industrial zones that were flooded or damaged during the storm.

The National Hurricane Center, meanwhile, has its eyes on a new storm system gaining power over the Eastern Atlantic: Hurricane Irma. With wind speeds of up to 115 mph, Irma is currently a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen through Monday night. It is predicted to hit the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, as well as possibly the U.S. East Coast.