People Want Hurricane Harvey Heroes To Replace Confederate Statues

As Confederate statues around the country continue to be taken down, Twitter users have come up with a few ideas for alternative statues to erect instead. Namely, many of the heroes who have emerged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey’s devastation has wreaked havoc all over Texas and parts of Louisiana, causing catastrophic flooding, mass injuries, and many deaths. Amid all of this chaos, individuals from all over have come out to lend a helping hand and prove that humanity is still good at heart.

Some of these heroes have been photographed in the act, leading Twitter users to suggest that perhaps statues of them would be a better representation of the history our country should remember and celebrate:

I have an idea for replacing one of those statues... pic.twitter.com/v3zZzb1yFe — FishingForTruth (@FishBlanc) August 27, 2017

I'm tellin' you guys, Texas needs to erect a statue honoring "random average dude with a bass boat" https://t.co/7LC5PvpX1L — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) August 30, 2017

We couldn’t agree more that these people deserve to be celebrated. We even have another suggestion!

This incredible video posted by CNN of people creating a human chain to save a man stuck in the floodwaters is, as Chris Hayes tweeted, “one of the most concrete and sublime examples of human solidarity I can imagine.” It’s certainly a moment that should be immortalized:

These people formed a human chain to help save a man from a car that was being swept away by floodwaters https://t.co/S44wSTexA6 pic.twitter.com/uS5sOqAmp1 — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2017