Husband, Wife Win $1 Million Prizes Just Months Apart

Luck doesn’t begin to describe the good fortune that has hit a Randolph, Massachusetts, couple.

The husband chose a lump-sum payment of $650,000 ― at least part of which will go toward purchasing a home in an over-55 community some place where he won’t have to deal with snow.

“No more shoveling,” he said.

The Goodwins’ windfall came after a woman won $5 million in the New York Lottery last week after a clerk handed her a ticket from the wrong game. She agreed to buy the ticket anyway, and boom.

Americans reportedly spend an average of $207 on lottery tickets annually ― but rarely with results like this.