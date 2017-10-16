I am so tired of fake feminism, suggesting we are asking for it

I have been following the stories about Harvey Weinstein and like most women I am appalled about what he did. It’s disgusting, despicable and illegal. But the thing that really gets me angry is when “feminists” speak out in the media suggesting the victims were asking for it, because of the way they looked, dressed or behaved. Men have been raping women since the beginning of time. Even when we were wearing floor length frocks and knee high socks and a thousand layers in between.

The discussion shouldn’t be about what they were wearing, because clothes are a matter of taste or faith. Or about whether they were asking for it, because no one wants this. It should be about how to stop these men. Because as I see it, the only ones who are asking for something, are the perpetrators. And if you ask me, the thing they are asking for is to be castrated. “O I’m sorry sir, you had it out under dubious circumstances, I assumed you wanted it cut off and sliced up”. Sounds ridiculous, right? Maybe just as ridiculous as a woman with a skirt and a décolleté saying “O please molest me, I can’t think of anything better to do with my life”.

That fake feminist BS that suggests you should cover your knees and boobs annoys the heck out of me. The whole brain above bra thing. I am married to another woman and we have a child together, so I get more feminism shoved down my throat before 10 AM than the average straight woman in an entire month. So, trust me when I say: feminism doesn’t mean you act like a man, blend in and accept that “this is a man’s world”. Yes, girls and women should know they have options. And I am not saying that the brain isn’t better than the bra. I am saying that it’s about making your own choices, even if that choice is something super “unfeministic” like being a SAHM or celebrating physical beauty.

The suggestion that the celebration of physical beauty isn’t “a meaningful way to lead a life”, as Mayim Bialik said in her NY Times article, isn’t supporting feminism, it’s degrading it. Not only is it hautain to say so, it also means someone else is deciding for you what you should want and do. I have tremendous respect for Mayim, but I think her dress choices have more to do with faith than feminism. Which is fine, because it is her choice and I believe her when she says it was not not her intention to suggest women are asking for it. But when you talk about flirtatious behavior, dressing a certain way and sexual assault in one article, that’s what you get.