'I, Nancy' Is A Comedic Take On The Other Side Of The 'I, Tonya' Story

You’re going to see plenty of clips from “I, Tonya” at the Academy Awards on Sunday, the darkly comedic tale of skater Tonya Harding. The film’s stars Margot Robbie and Allison Janney have been nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

What you’re not going to see, however, is the story of Nancy Kerrigan, Tonya Harding’s skating rival in the 1990s. And ... you won’t see that story here, either, because this video by comedian Anna Roisman and Cannibal Milkshake is a parody.

Truth be told, Kerrigan didn’t have the privileged upbringing her ’90s media label of “princess” might have indicated ― her dad actually worked two jobs to support the family and her skating.