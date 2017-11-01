'I, Tonya' Looks Like A Winner In Slick New Trailer

“What kind of friggin’ person bashes in their friend’s knee?” Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding asks in the new trailer for the biopic, “I, Tonya.”

This preview gives us a pretty good idea.

Robbie transforms herself to play the disgraced figure skater Harding, whose ex-husband arranged for a goon to smash the knee of rival Nancy Kerrigan before the 1994 Winter Olympics.

The trailer highlights the abuse Harding endured as a kid from her mother, LaVona (Allison Janney), and the abuse the athlete dished out to others as an adult.