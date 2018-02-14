ICE Lawyer Charged With Trying To Defraud Immigrants By Stealing Their Identities

A top attorney with Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly resigned this week after being charged with stealing several immigrants’ identities to obtain money and property.

Raphael A. Sanchez, the agency’s chief counsel in its Seattle branch, was charged Monday with one count wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, court documents show. During a four-year period, he allegedly attempted to defraud American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, Discover, and JPMorgan Chase by using the personal information of seven people whose cases were being processed by ICE.

He even sent emails from his official ICE address to his personal email containing a copy of someone’s energy bill, as well as photos of a U.S. permanent resident card and a Chinese passport, prosecutors say.

Sanchez submitted his resignation Monday, a Department of Justice official told BuzzFeed. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Neither DOJ nor Sanchez’s attorney, Cassandra Stamm, responded immediately to requests for comment.