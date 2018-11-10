Ice Cube doesn’t mention Donald Trump by name in the explicit lyrics of his new track, “Arrest The President.”

But the former N.W.A. star doesn’t have to. It’s crystal clear who the rapper, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, is referring to.

“Let’s meet at the White House, run in and turn the lights out, they treat it like a trap house,” he raps on the song from upcoming album “Everythang’s Corrupt.”

Check out the track here:

He also zings Trump over special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the track, which was shared to YouTube on Thursday.

Ice Cube has previously called out Trump’s lack of action in tackling issues that affect the black community, and in 2016 responded to rumors that he’d endorsed the then-reality TV personality with this savage tweet: