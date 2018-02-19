Ice Dancers Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Break Their Own World Record

Canadian ice dancing power duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke a world record on Sunday at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, earning the highest score ever in the short program.
The couple, skating to a saucy routine that featured The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” an acoustic version of the Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” received a score of 83.67.
That score broke their previous world record, 82.68, set at Skate Canada last year.
Virtue and Moir are in first place in ice dancing at the 2018 Olympics. A win would be their second gold medal at this year’s games. They also took home gold at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, and silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
Of their achievement on Sunday, Moir said to NBC: “To go out and connect and perform like that, that’s why we came back.”
Moir showed his happiness post-skate with a leap:
Twitter also took part in joy for the ice dancers:
For her part, Virtue told Reuters: “It feels great but even better than the world record is the feeling we had when we ended the program. We’re really pleased with that performance. On the world’s biggest stage when the pressure is mounting, it’s nice to be able to deliver like that.”