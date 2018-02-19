Ice Dancers Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Break Their Own World Record

Canadian ice dancing power duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke a world record on Sunday at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, earning the highest score ever in the short program.

The couple, skating to a saucy routine that featured The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” an acoustic version of the Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” received a score of 83.67.

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

That score broke their previous world record, 82.68, set at Skate Canada last year.

Virtue and Moir are in first place in ice dancing at the 2018 Olympics. A win would be their second gold medal at this year’s games. They also took home gold at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, and silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Of their achievement on Sunday, Moir said to NBC: “To go out and connect and perform like that, that’s why we came back.”

Moir showed his happiness post-skate with a leap:

Twitter also took part in joy for the ice dancers:

Tessa and Scott are out here breaking their own records like it's nbd #Olympics — Katie "Lady Bird" Minard (@KatieMinard) February 19, 2018

Tessa & Scott just got the all time best score in #IceDancing and I’m just sitting here all “it was so beautiful I gotta cry”. #TeamCanada #Olympics pic.twitter.com/LC5JqREMJ3 — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) February 19, 2018

I hope you guys know we can never watch ice dancing again because for, like, the next two generations, every Canadian will be like "Yes, that was amazing but also it was no Tessa and Scott" — Emily- Canadian Olympic fangirl (@JaysGirlEmily) February 19, 2018

To anyone who isn’t watching the @CBCOlympics ice dance right now #TessaAndScott pic.twitter.com/23b7fj8nUw — Jade Farhat (@jadefarhat93) February 19, 2018

I just want Tessa and Scott to win the gold they were robbed of in Sochi and also get married and make babies. I'm easily pleased. — Elizabeth Cotignola (@LaDiavolina) February 19, 2018

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are proof that climate change is man-made. 🔥🔥🔥#VirtueMoir #olympics — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 19, 2018

#TessaAndScott So proud of you!! Slinky, sexy, superb skating to who else but The Stones and The Eagles. @TeamCanada 83.67 all time best! — Joan Crockatt (@Crockatteer) February 19, 2018