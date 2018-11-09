Ice-T Says He’s Never Eaten A Bagel Before And People Are Freaking Out

Ice-T shook Twitter Friday when he announced he has never eaten a bagel.
A fan asked the “Law & Order: SVU” star what his favorite type of bagel was and he answered:
“Lol. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life…”
Needless to say, fans were utterly shocked, especially since he plays a New York City police officer on the hit show.
But apparently Ice-T is not a method actor. One fan tried to start a schmear, er, smear campaign and call him out by pointing out that he ate a cinnamon raisin bagel on “Law & Order.”
“Lol. TV is make believe,” he replied.
Yet, fans’ disbelief continued to rage on and at a certain point, the 60-year-old “6 ‘N The Mornin’” rapper’s patience began to wear thin.
Kylie Jenner similarly caused Twitter users to lose their damn minds in September when she admitted she had just tried milk with cereal for the first time and said the combo was “life-changing.”
No word yet on whether or not being berated on Twitter has changed Ice T’s mind about trying bagels, but he did shed some light on what carb-heavy breakfast item he prefers.