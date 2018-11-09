Ice-T Says He’s Never Eaten A Bagel Before And People Are Freaking Out

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Ice-T, who appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, recently declared he had never eaten a bagel.

Ice-T shook Twitter Friday when he announced he has never eaten a bagel.

A fan asked the “Law & Order: SVU” star what his favorite type of bagel was and he answered:

“Lol. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life…”

Lol. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life... https://t.co/1a4jtL9qTP — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

Needless to say, fans were utterly shocked, especially since he plays a New York City police officer on the hit show.

You've been playing an NYPD cop for 18yrs and never had a bagel? — B'Gandhi (@leisureforce75) November 9, 2018

ICE T HAS NEVER EATEN A BAGEL IN HIS LIFE! I'm shaken by this celebrity revelation. Please give me and my family peace and privacy at this time https://t.co/erGuHLvXqM — caroline goldfarb (@hairoline) November 9, 2018

you should try one dude — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 9, 2018

suspect. — the good father (@mattromney2016) November 9, 2018

Who didn't love you? — MICHAΞL BΞRNSTΞIN (@MBerns247) November 9, 2018

But apparently Ice-T is not a method actor. One fan tried to start a schmear, er, smear campaign and call him out by pointing out that he ate a cinnamon raisin bagel on “Law & Order.”

“Lol. TV is make believe,” he replied.

Lol. TV is make believe. https://t.co/gLcazwSOey — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

Yet, fans’ disbelief continued to rage on and at a certain point, the 60-year-old “6 ‘N The Mornin’” rapper’s patience began to wear thin.

If you think I give a fuck... You gotta be new.... pic.twitter.com/GH9WXjdPbe — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

Kylie Jenner similarly caused Twitter users to lose their damn minds in September when she admitted she had just tried milk with cereal for the first time and said the combo was “life-changing.”

No word yet on whether or not being berated on Twitter has changed Ice T’s mind about trying bagels, but he did shed some light on what carb-heavy breakfast item he prefers.