HuffPost Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEW YORK, NY ― ICM Partners, one of the world’s preeminent talent and literary agencies, today announced a partnership with HuffPost, the global media platform that serves as a leading source of news, commentary, entertainment, features and lifestyle content for an audience of 155 million users world-wide. ICM Partners will work in conjunction with HuffPost and their compelling intellectual property to create multi-platform opportunities.

“ICM Partners is a world class agency, and the perfect partner to help us find new opportunities for HuffPost’s award-winning journalism,” said Hillary Frey, executive editor of HuffPost. “Whether it’s an agenda-driving piece from our long-form digital magazine Highline on ‘What Bullets do to Bodies,’ an investigation of sexual harassment in the hospitality industry, or a deep-dive into the millenial financial crisis, the stories we publish have a lasting impact on our audiences. We look forward to expanding on that in new ways and formats.”

“The entertainment industry is paying such close attention to the world around us, more so than ever before. Consequently, there’s an intense desire to bring socially relevant and impactful storytelling to ever-expanding audiences. ICM’s partnership with HuffPost will allow us access to their impressive roster of great writers, thinkers, and thought leaders. We couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship,” said Rich Green, Head of Media Rights for ICM Partners.

About ICM PARTNERS

ICM Partners is dedicated solely to the representation of artists, content creators, authors, artisans and journalists. Many of the biggest hits in motion pictures, television, music, and publishing were created on the page, on the stage, in front of, and behind the camera by the agency’s clients. The company has the expertise of a legacy agency, with decades of experience in the business, coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit of its agent owners who bought the company in 2012, and operate it with its client’s best interests at the forefront of everything they do. The firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and London.

About HuffPost