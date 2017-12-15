British actor Idris Elba, who has ascended to movie royalty, introduced girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre to real royalty Thursday night.

The dashing “Molly’s Game” star and his companion made small talk with the prince at the One Million Young Lives Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a video clip released by the palace shows (watch below).

Elba can be heard telling the 69-year-old heir to the throne, “pretty much my whole career,” but little else can be made out.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Sounds like small talk to us.

Dhowre, a 29-year-old former Miss Vancouver, has been spotted with the 45-year-old British hunk for several months. Elba and Dhowre reportedly met while the actor was filming “The Mountain Between Us” with Kate Winslet in Canada. In September, Elba told People magazine, “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.”

Those words might be a dagger in the heart for some fans of Elba, whom Twitter unofficially declared “The Sexiest Man Alive” recently.

Before the palace dinner, Elba gave the thumbs-up to Meghan Markle, who’s engaged to Prince Charles’ son, Prince Harry. Much as been made of Markle being biracial.