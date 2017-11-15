People On Twitter Pretty Sure Idris Elba Was Robbed Of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Of course, a lot of people on Twitter voiced their opinions about singer Blake Shelton being chosen People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

And aside from Shelton’s main squeeze, Gwen Stefani, many of them seem to have a completely different idea about who should have been honored with such a title.

Like, oh, we dunno, a suave British actor who goes by the name Idris freaking Elba, perhaps?

We mean, c’mon:

While we leave to take a cold shower, here are some of the funniest pro-Elba tweets:

Idris Elba is still alive no? https://t.co/YBEpC8Gxeh — Thomas Nassiff (@ThomasNassiff) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night. — Jenn C 🦃🌽🥕🥔🍗🥃 (@TheJennC) November 15, 2017

Forget the fact that Idris Elba should’ve obviously won. I can even think of like 5 white guys named Chris who are more deserving of the Sexiest Man Alive title than Blake Shelton. — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 15, 2017

Best option: Blake Shelton resigns as Sexiest Man Alive, creating new vacancy and do over. Gov appoints Idris Elba, schedules new primaries/general. New vacancy = new process. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 15, 2017

Obviously Idris Elba won the popular vote for Sexiest Man Alive while Blake Shelton squeezed in on the electoral college. It's the election all over again. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

I can't believe Russia thought Blake Shelton was the Sexiest Man Alive of 2017.



Also, maybe Idris Elba should've campaigned more in Michigan and Ohio. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 15, 2017

Idris Elba is always hot but he was even able to make me sexually attracted to a fucking buffalo in Zootopia and if that’s not proof that he’s the sexiest man alive idk what is. — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton named sexiest man... Is it because Idris Elba is a mythical being that he wasn't nominated? pic.twitter.com/L84T5vWLO9 — QueerGhostFungus🇵🇷 (@ChaoticBeauty26) November 15, 2017

Can’t believe Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive when Idris Elba got 3 million more votes. — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 15, 2017

Why did Idris Elba change his name to Blake Shelton? He's already an established actor so it's kinda weird but whatever... congratulations! pic.twitter.com/bsnu8wdcwk — Red 🇵🇷✊ (@TheGeekRican) November 15, 2017

Well, you’ll be pleased to know that on Earth 2 where Hillary is POTUS, People’s sexiest man alive is Idris Elba — Molly (@isteintraum) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is going to spend his entire year as Sexiest Man Alive complaining about Idris Elba’s emails. — Langston Kerman (@LangstonKerman) November 15, 2017

People Magazine: Blake Shelton



Rest of Planet Earth: Idris Elba



Me: Any man who votes for a Democrat on November 6, 2018#SexiestManAlive #BlueWave — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) November 15, 2017

I think I can explain why Blake Shelton was the Sexist Man Alive instead of Idris Elba.



They literally ran out of white people. pic.twitter.com/rkXFCSFXjS — Jules (@jules_su) November 15, 2017