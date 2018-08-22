Idris Elba Squashes The Idea That He's The Next James Bond

“I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” the actor said in a Variety video earlier this year. “It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [filmmakers] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”

While all hope for Elba as the next Bond is currently lost ― we can only be told “no” so many times without believing it ― the actor does have some exciting projects coming up.

Elba is slated to direct, produce and star in a modern version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix. He’ll also star in a new Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” where he’ll play a struggling DJ. Considering he’s already a DJ in real life, there are some high expectations for the soundtrack.

Check out one of his sets below: