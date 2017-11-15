STYLE
7 Men's Brands To Shop If You're Way Too Dependent On J.Crew

It's always nice to change it up.

By Julia Brucculieri

When it comes to simple, affordable menswear, J.Crew is a tried-and-true go-to. 

Its clothes, while not as cheap as, say, H&M, won’t necessarily break the bank, and the quality of the garments is generally a step up. J.Crew suits might set you back around $600 ― which isn’t that bad for a suit (trust us) ― and shirts are anywhere from $50 to $170. But there’s a whole world of brands that offer equally stylish staples for men at comparable prices. 

So, if you’re looking to expand your fashion horizons, here are seven brands you should check out:

  • The Hill-Side & Hickoree's
    thehill-side.com
    The Hill-Side & Hickoree's, founded in Brooklyn, New York, offers up the typical basics you'd expect from J.Crew with a slightly more laid-back feel. The clothes are made in the U.S. and Japan using what the brand claims are "the world's best fabrics." T-shirts will run you anywhere from $30 to $140, while their outerwear ranges from $150 to $575. There's also a good selection of ties, socks, sunglasses and pocket squares.
  • Suit Supply
    suitsupply.com
    Suit Supply fittingly specializes in suits, and it offers free shipping on all orders. The label also offers alteration services in-store. Yes, that means extra cost, but it also means you'll end up with a suit that fits you perfectly. If you're looking to stay in the $500 range, Suit Supply has plenty of options.
  • Allsaints
    wwwusallsaintscom
    If you'd like a few classy options that are a bit edgier than J.Crew, Allsaints could be just right. T-shirts are definitely on the pricier end, but you can get blazers for less than $500. Allsaints is also known for its leather goods, but those would definitely be splurge items.
  • Frank & Oak
    frankandoakcom
    Frank & Oak is a great option for everything from suits to T-shirts to sweaters, and most things cost less than they would at J.Crew. Plus, there's a subscription service "for those who know what they like, but need a few pointers."
  • Scotch & Soda
    www.scotch-soda.com
    Scotch & Soda offers up some trendier items than J.Crew, so it could be a good option if you're looking to expand your style horizons. The brand offers a good selection of blazers and vests, many of which come in under J.Crew's price range. The collared shirts are on the higher end, though, ranging from $95 to $145.
  • Bonobos
    bonobos.com
    If you're looking for dress shirts, Bonobos has tons to choose from starting at $88 (if you get one on sale, though, it could be as low at $38). The brand also has plenty of chinos for less than $100 and classic wool top coats for under $400.
  • Club Monaco
    clubmonacocom
    Whether you're looking for sweaters, blazers, shirts or casual loungewear, Club Monaco has plenty of options at prices comparable to J.Crew. Plus, the label always seems to have good sales.

