7 Men's Brands To Shop If You're Way Too Dependent On J.Crew

When it comes to simple, affordable menswear, J.Crew is a tried-and-true go-to.
Its clothes, while not as cheap as, say, H&M, won’t necessarily break the bank, and the quality of the garments is generally a step up. J.Crew suits might set you back around $600 ― which isn’t that bad for a suit (trust us) ― and shirts are anywhere from $50 to $170. But there’s a whole world of brands that offer equally stylish staples for men at comparable prices.
So, if you’re looking to expand your fashion horizons, here are seven brands you should check out:
CONVERSATIONS