PARENTS
01/10/2018 10:37 am ET Updated 48 minutes ago

Ikea Wants Pregnant Women To Pee On This Ad For A Discount On A Crib

The ad that may or may not completely piss you off.

By Elyse Wanshel

Great news, Ikea shoppers! Thanks to a new print ad you can find out if you’re pregnant and get a discount on a crib, Adweek reports.

It sounds like a wonderfully pragmatic deal until you find out the catch — you actually have to pee on the ad to receive said discount.

The ad, which will run in Swedish magazine Amelia, uses the same kind of technology as at-home pregnancy tests and when someone pregnant pees on it, a discounted price on the Sundvik crib model magically appears.

It’s cool that the ad provides a free pregnancy test and all, but Adweek does not mention how one would actually go about getting the discount at an Ikea store. But if one has to physically present a urine-soaked ad to a cashier, they better throw in some free hand sanitizer in the deal.

Ikea
The ad works as an at-home pregnancy test.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Ikea Photos
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment
Ikea Wants Pregnant Women To Pee On This Ad For A Discount On A Crib

CONVERSATIONS