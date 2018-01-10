Great news, Ikea shoppers! Thanks to a new print ad you can find out if you’re pregnant and get a discount on a crib, Adweek reports.

It sounds like a wonderfully pragmatic deal until you find out the catch — you actually have to pee on the ad to receive said discount.

The ad, which will run in Swedish magazine Amelia, uses the same kind of technology as at-home pregnancy tests and when someone pregnant pees on it, a discounted price on the Sundvik crib model magically appears.

It’s cool that the ad provides a free pregnancy test and all, but Adweek does not mention how one would actually go about getting the discount at an Ikea store. But if one has to physically present a urine-soaked ad to a cashier, they better throw in some free hand sanitizer in the deal.