“No one puts a scarf on my head but me,” Omar wrote on Instagram. “It’s my choice ― one protected by the First Amendment.”

Omar began her victory speech earlier this month with the universal Islamic greeting “As-salaam aleikum” and later offered her gratitude to God, telling the crowd three times: “Alhamdulillah.”

Later in her interview with Roll Call, Omar discussed the record number of women and LGBTQ people who were elected to the House.

“The fact that we have diverse backgrounds; some of us are mothers, some of us are queer,” she said. “Whatever the case might be, those things are a bonus that helps have a unique lens into creating policy that is more impactful.”