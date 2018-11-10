Ilhan Omar: 'My Sisters And I Are Busting Through These Doors'

Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar celebrated the success of women of color in the 2018 midterms with an empowering message on Twitter.

Omar retweeted on Friday a post featuring The New Yorker’s latest cover, illustrated by artist Barry Blitt, that highlights the diversity among many of the newcomers elected to Congress earlier this week.

“My sisters and I are busting through these doors and will hold them wide open!” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Omar became the first Somali-American elected to Congress by winning Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District seat.

Omar and Tlaib also made history as the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Also tagged by Omar was Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who in 2016 became the first Indian-American congresswoman elected to Congress.

We did this, together.



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/TywZwt2dR3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 7, 2018