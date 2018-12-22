Ilhan Omar Has Pitch Perfect Response To Instagram Troll's 'Shakira Law' Gaffe

Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tackled an Instagram troll with humor.
The Somali-American congresswoman tweeted Friday that someone had claimed in a comment on a post that she wanted “to enforce Shakira law.”
However, the unidentified troll likely meant to write “Sharia law.”
Omar, who became one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress following her victory in the November midterms, poked fun at the typo with this GIF of the Colombian pop star who was inadvertently mentioned:
Her reaction clearly tickled fellow incoming lawmaker, Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.):