There's A Perfect Word For People Who Say 'I'm Not Racist, But...'

There’s a new form of ’splaining in town.
A term first used at least two years ago received new attention on Tuesday when it was shared by Yes, You’re Racist, a Twitter account that calls out racist behavior.
The word “klansplaining” is for people who start sentences with “I’m not racist, but...”
As the account noted in a later tweet, Twitter user @OhNoSheTwitnt actually coined “klansplaining” nearly two years ago and has used it ever since:
With recent terms such as mansplaining, whitesplaining and straightsplaining already in the social media lexicon, it may only be a matter of time before “klansplaining” catches on.
The new term already has a major literary endorsement:
Others also backed the new word:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Fighting Racism And Discrimination Everyday