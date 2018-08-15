There's A Perfect Word For People Who Say 'I'm Not Racist, But...'

There’s a new form of ’splaining in town.

A term first used at least two years ago received new attention on Tuesday when it was shared by Yes, You’re Racist, a Twitter account that calls out racist behavior.

The word “klansplaining” is for people who start sentences with “I’m not racist, but...”

It’s official — from now on, saying "I'm not racist, but..." will be known as "klansplaining” — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 14, 2018

As the account noted in a later tweet, Twitter user @OhNoSheTwitnt actually coined “klansplaining” nearly two years ago and has used it ever since:

When a Trump supporter tells you that all of this country's problems are because of immigrants and minorities that's called Klansplaining. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 18, 2016

When you claim Laura Ingraham saying immigration is ruining America isn’t racist, that’s called Klansplaining. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 10, 2018

When you tweet and someone who disagrees with you replies with a Breitbart link to prove their point, that's called Klansplaining. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 25, 2017

Aryan Lannister thinks she knows better than black people about how cops treat black people. This is a classic example of klansplaining. https://t.co/lW0Ri2hzFI — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 25, 2018

With recent terms such as mansplaining, whitesplaining and straightsplaining already in the social media lexicon, it may only be a matter of time before “klansplaining” catches on.

The new term already has a major literary endorsement:

Others also backed the new word:

"So let it be written, so let it be done" — Operation Veracity™ (@OPSVeracity) August 14, 2018

This is everything I didn’t know I wanted today — ... (@las7983) August 14, 2018

Yeah, but akkktually... — phil 🌊 (@andeavorable) August 14, 2018

I started saying that last year, it wasn’t well received. I think at this time it should catch on. Good luck! — Cheryl Wigglebottom (@senorasantos) August 14, 2018