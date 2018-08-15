MEDIA
08/15/2018 04:51 am ET

There's A Perfect Word For People Who Say 'I'm Not Racist, But...'

Even J.K. Rowling is getting behind this one.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

There’s a new form of ’splaining in town. 

A term first used at least two years ago received new attention on Tuesday when it was shared by Yes, You’re Racist, a Twitter account that calls out racist behavior.

The word “klansplaining” is for people who start sentences with “I’m not racist, but...”

As the account noted in a later tweet, Twitter user @OhNoSheTwitnt actually coined “klansplaining” nearly two years ago and has used it ever since: 

With recent terms such as mansplaining, whitesplaining and straightsplaining already in the social media lexicon, it may only be a matter of time before “klansplaining” catches on. 

The new term already has a major literary endorsement:

Others also backed the new word:

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Fighting Racism And Discrimination Everyday
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Racism J. K. Rowling Klansplaining
There's A Perfect Word For People Who Say 'I'm Not Racist, But...'
CONVERSATIONS