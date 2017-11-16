POLITICS
11/16/2017 05:07 pm ET

I'm Still Here Episode 4: The Lessons Of The Oak Creek Massacre

Five years after the Oak Creek massacre, what have we learned about hate?

By Christopher Mathias, Jessica Samakow, and Nick Offenberg

Darren Hauck for HuffPost
Inside The Episode

By Christopher Mathias
Five years after a neo-Nazi killed six people at a Sikh temple, America can learn from how this small Wisconsin town came together.
Darren Hauck for HuffPost
Five years after a neo-Nazi killed six people at a Sikh temple, the town of Oak Creek, Wisconsin came together to find forgiveness.

HuffPost reporter Chris Mathias traveled to Wisconsin to meet members of the community before the five year anniversary of the massacre. Among them are best friends Arno Michaelis, a former white supremacist, and Pardeep Kaleka, a Sikh man who lost his father, Satwant, in the shooting. They now work together to prevent hate and ignorance from taking hold in communities across the country.

I’m Still Here is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Zeba Blay and produced by Nick Offenberg and Jessica Samakow. Send us an email at stillhere@huffpost.com.

Christopher Mathias
National Reporter, HuffPost
Jessica Samakow
Managing Editor, HuffPost Voices
Nick Offenberg
Audio Producer, HuffPost
