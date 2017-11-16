I'm Still Here Episode 4: The Lessons Of The Oak Creek Massacre

Five years after a neo-Nazi killed six people at a Sikh temple, the town of Oak Creek, Wisconsin came together to find forgiveness.

HuffPost reporter Chris Mathias traveled to Wisconsin to meet members of the community before the five year anniversary of the massacre. Among them are best friends Arno Michaelis, a former white supremacist, and Pardeep Kaleka, a Sikh man who lost his father, Satwant, in the shooting. They now work together to prevent hate and ignorance from taking hold in communities across the country.