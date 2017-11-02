Importance of screening laboratory research in the work of modern doctors.

In order to make patients less sick, living healthy and in perfect harmony with themselves and the outside world, and constant monitoring of their health by a doctor is necessary. In this regard, such bored words as "prevention" and "medical examination" should again become an integral part of the work of a doctor of any speciality.

A person rarely becomes sick overnight. It does not happen that yesterday he was superfood, and today - full of ailments. Something happens between these states. The problem is that while there are no specific complaints, patients rarely consult a doctor. And here the intervention of an experienced doctor is a very important aspect in the prevention of a variety of diseases.

To identify inconsistencies and deviations from the generally accepted norm in the state of health, it is necessary to revive again preventive examinations and medical examination, but at a more modern level.

That is why:

1) In modern medicine, the role of screening and preventive measures has increased, helping a person to return to a healthy lifestyle in time, to recognise the disease in time and to eliminate the risk of early complications;

2) In the Western rational world, the CHECK UP system is actively developing - annual medical examinations, with simultaneous diagnostic and laboratory studies to identify deviations and negative trends.

SCREENING STUDIES - WHAT IS IT?

Modern form of prevention - screening (from English screening) - a massive survey of people. The word itself is translated as "protection", "screening", "fencing from the adverse".

In the overwhelming majority of our patients are not familiar with this concept, and some have not even heard of it. But many screening examination of the body could help to avoid serious health problems! And every doctor should remember that a comprehensive medical examination of the body can help "catch" the transition from health to ill health or the onset of the disease, then take active and effective measures to treat it and restore the patient's "shaky" health.

The official deciphering of the concept of "screening" is a complex of measures in the healthcare system conducted with the purpose of early detection and prevention of the development of various diseases in the population.

WHO NEEDS SCREENING DIAGNOSTICS?

Periodically, a complete medical examination of the body is for any adult and child living in a large or industrial city. The ecological situation of such places in itself is a risk factor for various diseases - this is the price of "success" of our civilization.

The tendency to "rejuvenate" very many formidable diseases, which arose during the development of industry and technology, is increasing. Therefore, preventive screening should be conducted in all age groups: children, adolescents, adults and the elderly.

Increasingly, young people, according to generally accepted standards, are found to have oncological diseases, which are the result not only of an unfavourable ecological situation, but also of a wrong way of life, disruption of work and rest, hypodynamia, unbalanced and harmful food products.But not only oncological diseases are "younger"! Became "younger" diseases of the cardiovascular system, lungs, liver, thyroid, breast and other organs.

SCREENING LABORATORY RESEARCH

A very important component in screening activities are laboratory studies.

Important! In modern Ukrainian laboratory reality, the ratio of screening studies and studies that are prescribed for already diagnosed diseases and for "late" treatment of patients is 1: 9. That is, only about 10% turn to doctors BEFORE there are serious complaints, and not AFTER !!!

Important! In the presence of the slightest doubt and the available grounds, it is necessary to assign screening laboratory tests in combination with instrumental methods.