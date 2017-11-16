Impress Your Guests with DIY Cranberry Sauce

Published on Clean Plates

By Carly Stein

Step away from that canned cranberry-ish jelly stuff. It’s loaded with weird ingredients and tons of sugar, and it squishes out of the can in a can-shaped blob (yuck). Instead, dress up your holiday table by making your own from scratch—it’s easy, it’s far healthier, and it tastes so much better. Win-win-win.

BIO: Carly Stein is the founder and CEO of Beekeeper’s Naturals, which is focused on superfoods from the hive and dedicated to saving the bees. Carly is committed to using her company as a platform to raise funding for the bee cause and promoting sustainable practices.

Beegan Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

3 cups fresh of cranberries (frozen or fresh)

1/3 cup raw honey + more if needed

1 tablespoon orange zest

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup water

6 sprays of propolis

Cinnamon stick

Directions

Place a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat and add the cranberries, 1/3 cup of raw unpasteurized honey, orange zest, orange juice, water, and the cinnamon stick. You will need to keep stirring occasionally, until the cranberries start to pop and the whole mix starts boiling. Continue to keep your mixture boiling until it turns into a sauce like texture, this will take around 15 minutes. Now comes the fun part… the taste test! Taste the sauce for sweetness. If you find it’s too tart, add more honey until it is too your liking. Remember this ain’t no jam! So you don’t need it to be super sweet, just the perfect tartness! Remove the sauce from the container and let it cool. Serve as desired and get ready for hella compliments.

Note:

If you have extra left over you can store the sauce in the fridge for up to 3-4 days or freeze it for a few months. The sauce tastes amazing on almond butter toast, on a yogurt parfait topped with bee pollen or even tossed into a smoothie for a festive feel!

