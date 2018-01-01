In 2018, Satisfy Your Soul & Follow These Travel Resolutions

Now that 2018 has already made a grand entry, I’m sure you are thinking of the resolutions that’ll make the year more beautiful in all ways. While sticking to resolutions like 'losing weight' and 'avoiding desserts' might turn to be too tough at times, the foodie in me refused to walk on those lanes. As the new year promises to bring new opportunities and chances of exploration, I thought to fix my resolutions in a way that I can follow them in my best capacities and satiate my wanderlust.

Here are my travel resolutions for 2018 and if you can feel connected to them, then add these to your list as well, and have an amazing year ahead!

quotefancy.com

"I'll save up for my trips and stop cribbing about not having enough funds to travel."

For millennials like us, the most important concern about traveling is to have enough funds! Of course, we don't want out parents to support us while we set out to fulfill out wanderlust, hence, the only solution is to work and save. In 2018, I'll look into the fact that I don't go for binge shopping and fill my wardrobe with things I'll never need. I'll spend thoughtfully so that I've enough funds to travel. I'll plan my trips properly, take the cheapest yet adventurous modes of transport, stay at home stays (or better couch surf) and eat local food. Basically, I'll do budget trips and go on as many of them as I can!

"I will be confident enough to travel solo."

We always think that traveling is so difficult, when the truth is, we don’t put in the effort required. I've understood that it's not possible to get a companion always. Friends will ditch and travel plans will keep getting canceled. So this year, no matter what, I'll be traveling solo and visit all the places which have been there on my checklist. It's just a feat of courage that's needed to step out, alone, and I'll not let anything hold me back this time. People will try to convince about the rights and wrongs, but I want to go out and experience it on my own.

“I will make an effort to travel more sustainably.”

While tourism is boosting several countries' financial standard and providing employment to many, it is causing some adverse effects on the environment. The throwing of plastics and other commercial wastes in the seas and oceans are harming the marine life. People often get engaged in acts not knowing how it can cause a damage to the environment. I would rather go for a conservation volunteering trip to do some good for Mother Earth. This year, I'll make sure to travel more sustainably and give back to the society in the most meaningful manner.

"I'll go slow, and take time to know the place I visit."

I feel it's time to drop of the shoes of a tourist and slip into that of a traveler's. While most of the people I see around me are traveling just to touch a place, click some photos, relax for a while and move on with the journey, I want to choose a way that's very unlike that of them. I want to know the place I visit - learn more about its history and culture, connect to the people, soak in the sun rays of another land and feel the warmth while sitting at a quaint coffee shop. I want to go slow and discover things that most of the tourists might just miss out in the hurry!

"I'll focus on disconnecting myself from Social Media while on the go."

It's amazing to put the 'check-in' status and photos while traveling, but most of the time it keeps us occupied. We get excited about clicking that perfect selfie with a picturesque background that would fetch us at least 100 likes on Social Media! But as they say, 'You'll find the best connection where there's no network'. This year, I'll detach myself from Facebook & Instagram while traveling, and focus more on the things that'll come on my way. I'll connect to the bigger world that I'll be exploring and most importantly, I'll connect with myself beyond the known borders!

I hope that 2018 turns out to be an amazing year for all of us, with more adventures and explorations, happiness and all good things lined up for all. If you have anything else in your travel resolution list or any particular place that you wish to explore in the year ahead, then drop a comment below and share it with others.