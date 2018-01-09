Mud Slams Into Homes And Clogs Roads In Fire-Scorched California

Heavy rain in Southern California has triggered mudslides and debris flow in parts of the state scarred by recent wildfires, leaving people trapped in homes and cars as highways were shut down in the dark early Tuesday morning.

At least five people are dead, fire officials told NBC, and county fire department spokesperson Mike Eliason told HuffPost at least three homes in Santa Barbara County have been completely destroyed.

Conditions prompted an emergency response beginning around 2:30 a.m. PST. In Montecito, a wealthy area near Santa Barbara, mudslides cut a gas line, sparking a fire that spread to multiple homes. Responders have been “delayed” in some areas due to waist-deep mud, along with downed trees and wires, Eliason said. Helicopters are now being used because of road conditions.

Several highways around Santa Barbara County were closed early Tuesday, including stretches of U.S. 101. As daylight broke on the West Coast, a fuller picture of the damage became clear: mud and branches clogging roads and crashing into homes. In another image, a mud-coated car appears tangled in a tree.

Eliason said the extent of the damage has yet to be surveyed, and crews are working to clear roads.

Rain is expected to continue Tuesday into early Wednesday across the state, accompanied by strong winds, with parts of Ventura County receiving over 4 inches so far, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Francisco Bay Area, which also witnessed devastating fires nearby in late 2017, issued a flood warning Sunday, but rainwater there did not cause significant damage. Santa Barbara County issued an evacuation order on Monday for residents living below the burn areas of the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Rey fires.

#CAstorm- Firefighters successfully rescued a 14 yr old girl (right) after she was trapped for hours inside a destroyed home in Montecito. pic.twitter.com/QawiGpYbWu — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Massive debris flow blocking 101 freeway in Carpinteria. These are the Northbound Lanes. pic.twitter.com/oaTPP7QUVq — eric spillman (@ericspillman) January 9, 2018

Authorities warned that land damaged by recent wildfires is especially prone to flash flooding and debris flows because burned soil is less absorbent, repelling water as well as pavement in some cases. Water that would normally be absorbed into the ground instead runs off, picking up ash, silt and debris along the way and threatening nearby areas.

California saw some of the worst fires in state history late last year; the Thomas fire burned over 1,000 structures.

Viewer Mary Long sent in this photo from Santo Tomas Lane in Montecito. Mud in her living room. #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/uRL2ZBuLQA — Joe Buttitta (@KEYTNC3Joe) January 9, 2018

One resident, Benjamin Hyatt, told CNN that his neighbors evacuated to their roof, and his own house was “surrounded by mud.” A washing machine somehow ended up in his front yard.

“Seems calm now. We feel safe. But definitely stuck here for a bit,” Hyatt said.

Flash flood / massive amounts of mud swept thru #montecito oaks neighborhood. Mud buckling doors trying to get in house. People on roofs. Power out. Power lines down all over #mudslide pic.twitter.com/1SvgOpqBTw — Benjamin Hyatt (@caffeineben) January 9, 2018

#CAstorm- Santa Barbara county FF’s rescue two men and a woman from flood water/debris flow of Hot Springs Rd. in Montecito. Multiple rescues are underway throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/bT5WAoAvf8 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018