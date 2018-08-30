In-N-Out Burger is shaking up social media this week but not in a good way: Its $25,000 donation to the California Republican Party has led some people to call for a boycott of the burger chain.

An image from the California secretary of state’s website recording the Aug. 27 donation was making the rounds on Twitter.﻿

Not that the contribution should have come as any surprise. The fast food chain previously donated $30,000 in both 2016 and 2017 to the California GOP, according to LA Mag.

The company also gave $30,000 last year and $50,000 this year to a PAC called Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, which supports pro-business Democratic candidates, as Fortune pointed out.

But that show of bipartisanship doesn’t appear to have mollified Eric Bauman, chair of the California Democratic Party. He implored those hungry for burgers to take their business elsewhere:

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

Other people joined in the hashtag campaign:

In-n-Out Burger is financing the Republican Party. Time for a boycott. #boycottinnout — William Schindler (@BrotherWm108) August 30, 2018

Sorry, @innoutburger You are my favorite place to eat, but if you are going to give money to the California Republican Party, it isn’t going to be MY money. #BoycottInNOut — Greg Sands (@bigblaster22) August 30, 2018

I hate that In-N-Out has probably donated to the Republican Party before now and I gave them my business. They are my #1 favorite. No more, though. #BoycottInNOut — Mother Resister 🗽⚖️✊🏻 (@MotherResister) August 30, 2018

@innoutburger This really bums me out because I’m a regular customer... BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP! #BoycottInNOut https://t.co/XlSdNaGG3D — Danno (@DannoCue) August 30, 2018