In Response To #MeToo, Men Are Tweeting #HowIWillChange

Men are tweeting how they will change rape culture in response to the viral #MeToo campaign.

On Monday, Australian journalist and screenwriter Benjamin Law created the hashtag #HowIWillChange as a way for men to publicly commit to actionable change against cultures of sexual violence. “Guys, it’s our turn,” Law tweeted. “After yesterday’s endless # MeToo stories of women being abused, assaulted and harassed, today we say # HowIWillChange.”

The “Me Too” campaign was originally created by activist Tarana Burke 10 years ago, but was recently turned into a hashtag after actress Alyssa Milano wrote a call-out on Twitter asking followers to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault using the phrase “Me too.”

Since the hashtag went viral on Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people ― mostly women, but some men and genderqueer folk ― shared stories of sexual misconduct that ranged from sexual harassment to rape. The act of sharing stories and realizing how many women have had similar experiences was cathartic and powerful for many survivors.

As #MeToo stories flooded social media, many women began asking men what they were going to do to address rape culture. Law’s #HowIWillChange allowed men to do just that.

Law kicked off the hashtag by sharing actionable steps he’s going to take to address sexual violence.

#HowIWillChange: Pull up men I know on sexism & report them for rape. I have less to lose than women doing the same. https://t.co/KAuACyuNzu — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange: Acknowledge that if all women I know has been sexually harassed, abused or assaulted, then I know perpetrators. Or am one. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange: Recognise I don't need to be a perpetrator to be a bad guy. Questioning harassment, not doing anything about it—all as bad. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange: I'll do all this without expecting to be congratulated or praised since women do the heavy lifting every other fucking day. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

On Wednesday, Milano retweeted Law’s original call-out and asked men to weigh in on the conversation using the hashtag #HowIWillChange.

Men on Twitter responded to Milano’s call-out with heartfelt ways they’re going to commit to ending sexual violence against women.

“I will call out other men on sexism,” one man wrote. “I won’t be complacent with the status quo. I won’t allow another man to harass a woman.”

Another male Twitter user wrote he will “never accept the diversion tactics of abusers,” and “never enable, even passively, the behaviors that lead to this.”

Scroll below to read more #HowIWillChange tweets.

I will call out other men on sexism. I won’t be complacent with the status quo. I won’t allow another man to harass a woman. #HowIWillChange — RedBeard (@PhilRedbeard) October 18, 2017

#HowIWillChange means acknowledging MY OWN capacity for harmful behaviour, and taking responsibility for unlearning that toxicity — biryani brah (@garliquorice) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange: I will confront anyone who make sexist statement about women even as silly jokes. — Fabian Haquin (@inj4ll) October 18, 2017

#HowIWillChange When I interview for jobs, I will ask how many women executives are in the company, and what the pay gap is. — Ben Jackson (@DadoftheDecade) October 18, 2017

#HowIWillChange? Never accept the diversion tactics of abusers. Never enable, even passively, the behaviors that lead to this. — Alex Soul Rots💀☠️🎃 (@solwat) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange I will keep showing my 3 sons and one grandson how to honor & respect women.



Guys - meaningful change starts in the home. — Jesse T. Smith (@JSmith4Congress) October 17, 2017

#HowIWillChange Learning more about women's issues instead of expecting them to explain to me how they are impacted https://t.co/CtbgJQsY5b — Alex Druce (@AlexDruuuce) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange: I will listen to women more closely, seeking to understand before seeking to be understood. Then, if it helps, I will act. https://t.co/LF4cjbJHwe — Andrew Webster (@web_stirs) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange I will take a more active role in smashing rape culture in my community without fear of being called a "snitch" or "pussy" — Grant Knepper (@GrantKnepper2) October 17, 2017

Not letting "guy talk" be a thing, especially when it's derogatory to women. People shouldn't be scared to live their lives #HowIWillChange — Nathaniel Prince (@xanthan18) October 18, 2017

I will never blame a victim, and I will never stand and watch as a man makes unwanted advances on a woman #HowIWillChange — Michael (@TrippyTrappy_Jr) October 17, 2017