In the age of Trump, a Muslim’s Christmas Message

Not long ago, President Trump retweeted anti-Islam propaganda videos from a far right British hate group - Britain First - to millions of his followers. The videos were meant to promote fear of Muslims around the world. One particular video titled “Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary,” which originally surfaced in 2013, shows a bearded Arab-looking man demolishing a Mother Mary statue. The implication: Muslims hate Christians & disrespect the most sacred figures in Christianity. The aim: to further the false notion of Islam being at war with “Christian values.” Twitter has since suspended the accounts of Britain First’s top two officials.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, as Muslim, I condemn the extremists in the videos you RTd. They defame Islam & don’t represent Muslims. I could share videos of LRA butchering Muslims in CAR, KKK etc but I know better. Such violence/terror neither represents Christianity nor Christians. — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) November 29, 2017

When the President of a world super power makes the conscious choice to spend his time lambasting a religious community and creating a rift between the world’s two largest faiths, it becomes imperative for the rest of us to actively counter the vitriol and assert the values of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

And what better time than today. Millions around the world are celebrating Christmas, one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.

BBC Wiltshire Salisbury Cathedral, formally known as the Cathedral Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in Salisbury, England.

And unlike what the President will have you believe, millions of Muslim Americans are also sharing in the joy and celebration of their Christian friends and neighbors. This interfaith harmony between Islam and Christianity is not a new phenomenon. It was exemplified by the founder of Islam himself.

Young Muslims to run free taxi services for elderly and isolated over Christmas https://t.co/q39XXHploT — The Independent (@Independent) December 24, 2017

When Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation in Mecca in around 610 AD, one of the first persons he trusted to disclose and discuss his experience with was his wife’s cousin Waraqa Bin Nawfal. Waraqa was a Christian scholar. On learning about Prophet Muhammad’s encounter with Gabriel, he acknowledged Prophet Muhammad’s divine mission and foretold that he would - like other prophets before him - be driven out of his city.

Waraqa was right. As soon as Prophet Muhammad announced his prophetic mission of reform, opposition started to mount.

When the persecution got out of hand in Mecca, Prophet Muhammad asked his followers to migrate to Abyssinia, where the righteous Christian King Negus “would not tolerate any injustice,” he said. When the Muslims were presented before the king, he asked them about their beliefs in general, but particularly about Jesus Christ. The leader of the Muslim delegation recited a chapter from the Quran. The king started weeping, then turned to the Meccan emissary who had come to ask for the Muslims to be handed over, and said,

“Verily, this (Quran) and what Jesus brought has come from the same source of light... You may go, for by God I will not deliver them unto you; they shall not be betrayed.”

He thus allowed the Muslims to live in his kingdom with complete freedom.

After a few years, Prophet Muhammad migrated to Medina and was anointed the head of state. Many Christian delegations would come to visit him at his mosque. He was very welcoming of them. When one such envoy asked him for a place to pray, he did not send them out into the open. Instead, he presented his own mosque for them to pray, saying,

“Conduct your service here in the mosque. It is a place consecrated to God.”

In the Charter of Medina, he guaranteed equal rights and freedoms to Christians and Jews. He also promised protection to a number of Christian monasteries. In one such covenant, he commanded Muslims to ensure the religious liberties of Christians for all times to come. He said:

“Christians are my citizens, and by God, I hold out against anything that displeases them. No compulsion is to be on them. Neither are their judges to be removed from their jobs nor their monks from their monasteries. No one is to destroy a house of their religion, to damage it, or to carry anything from it to the Muslims’ houses.

The Muslims are to fight for them. If a female Christian is married to a Muslim, it is not to take place without her approval. She is not to be prevented from visiting her church to pray. Their churches are to be respected. No one of the Muslims is to disobey this covenant till the Last Day.”

The vast majority of Muslims world over hold this covenant very dear. Unfortunately, there are those in the ‘Muslim world’ who break it by persecuting Christians, preventing them from building Churches, or attacking these places of worship. These people rebel against the example of Prophet Muhammad, and the clear teachings of the Quran, which clearly instruct Muslims to protect Churches and Synagogues (22:41) and uphold freedom of religion.

President Trump would have the world believe Muslims hate the holiest personalities of Christianity. Don’t fall for the propaganda. Know well that the Muslim belief is incomplete without belief in the truth of Jesus Christ and the righteousness of Mother Mary.

Dear @realDonaldTrump BEAT THIS! While Mother Mary (on whom be peace) is mentioned 17 times in whole New Testament, she's mentioned 34 TIMES in the Quran. While no chapter named after her in Bible, A WHOLE CHAPTER in the Quran is named MARYAM. You are welcome!#MuslimsLoveMary — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) November 30, 2017

Consider this: While Prophet Muhammad is mentioned only 4 times by name in the Quran, Jesus Christ is mentioned 25 times. While Mother Mary is mentioned 17 times in the whole of the New Testament, she appears 34 times in the Quran. And while no chapter or book title bears her name in the New testament, one whole chapter (Surah Maryam) in the Muslim Holy Book is named after her.

"O Mary! Allah giveth thee glad tidings of a Word from Him: his name will be Christ Jesus, the son of Mary, held in honour in this world and the Hereafter and of (the company of) those nearest to Allah."



~ Holy Qur'an, 3:45 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) December 24, 2017

It should not come as a surprise therefore that millions of Muslims are reaching out and wishing their Christian friends a Merry Christmas today.

This Christmas morning my 8-year-old and I are headed out to a local Church to distribute food to our neighbors. I’m teaching him the truth that #TrueIslam is love & service to all humanity.✊🏽



Merry Christmas to all those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/XjvPoMwSg0 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) December 25, 2017

Our #MuslimYouth went door to door handing out gifts. #MerryChristmas to our Christian friends, we pray you have a holiday full of peace and goodwill. #MerryChristmasEveryone pic.twitter.com/RnNdYCvXOd — MuslimYouthUSA (@MuslimYouthUSA) December 25, 2017

"Why are these Arabs celebrating Christmas?"



First, 60% of Arab Americans are Christian



Second, the 1st #Christmas observed in Arab world — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) December 25, 2017

This is how thousands of young @UKMuslimYouth are spending their Christmas and New Year. Here's to a 2018 of hope, mutual respect and community. #OneBritain #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/d70EN0TLSD — Adam Walker (@AdamWalkerGB) December 23, 2017

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him). #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/8fPn0uojIb — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) December 25, 2017

This holiday season, let’s take a moment to reflect on the true message of Prophet Jesus who is cherished & venerated by both Muslims & Christians. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/Meb1vKjgAr — True Islam (@TrueIslamUSA) December 25, 2017