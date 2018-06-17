'Incredibles 2' Destroys Opening Weekend Record For Animated Films

The first family of the cinematic superhero world has returned in epic fashion. (Sorry, Fantastic Four ― previously the first family ― your films have just not been very good.)

According to Box Office Mojo, “Incredibles 2” shattered the record for an opening weekend by an animated film, grossing an estimated $180 million in domestic markets. The previous domestic record was held by 2016′s “Finding Dory,” which grossed $135 million.

In “Incredibles 2,” we once again follow members of the Parr family who this time take on Screensaver, a mysterious new villain who brainwashes people through their electronic devices.

The box office showing for “Incredibles 2” is perhaps even more amazing considering it’s a sequel to a movie that came out 14 years ago ― meaning some of the children who saw the first film are now well into adulthood. But we imagine some of them are now taking their own kids to see the new one.

In 2004, “The Incredibles” grossed $70 million in its opening weekend and ended up taking in a total of $633 million worldwide.