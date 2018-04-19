The Absence Of Frozone's Wife In 'Incredibles 2' Is Causing A Controversy

The trailer for Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” hit the internet last week, and while everyone is happy to see the return of their favorite family of supers, one character is conspicuous by her absence ― at least, her visible absence. And no, it’s not Violet.

Honey Best (Kimberly Adair Clark) had a small but memorable role in the first “Incredibles,” arguing with her husband, Lucius ― aka the superhero Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) ― as he’s searching for his super suit. We never see Honey in that scene, only hearing her voice.

Honey will be in “Incredibles 2” ― but once again, apparently, we won’t actually be seeing her.

“She’s funnier as a voice,” writer and director Brad Bird reportedly said during a press conference at Pixar, according to SlashFilm. (ComicBook.com says the press event happened sometime this month.) “We actually went through all the trouble of designing a character and the design appears in the movie but not as Frozone’s wife,” Bird said. “We have used her design and she is a hero but there’s not a lot of screen time though.”

Honey is generally thought to be a woman of color. Given the overall dearth of diversity in Hollywood films, some critics think a character like Honey should exist in “Incredibles 2” as more than just disembodied dialogue.

“It’d be great if we could get richer characterization for Honey, something that showcases her as rounded, fleshed-out character instead of just a sassy black voice,” Monique Jones writes at Shadow and Act. Some social media users voiced similar concerns.

What kind of rock have you been under, Brad, that you think it's okay to say the only named black woman in both films is "funnier as a voice"? SMH — Tere Kirkland 🦀 (@TereKirkland) April 17, 2018

100 ways to answer that question... dude picked the wrong one pic.twitter.com/LeQaW0dc2F — stagger lee (@CaptBlackSparo) April 17, 2018

Blows my mind with all the wonderful women characters in Black Panther...why not in Incredibles 2? Doesn't make any sense to me. — Gwydion Fireheart (@FireheartPress) April 18, 2018

We hear Honey’s voice in the new “Incredibles 2” trailer ― but, evidently, we won’t be seeing her face. Unless maybe if there’s an “Incredibles 3” at some point.