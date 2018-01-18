India Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM

India successfully test-fired a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday in what officials called a “major boost” to the country’s strategic defense system.

The Agni-V missile, with a range of about 3,100 miles, has been in the works for several decades, a tweet from India’s congress said. The country, which has successfully tested this type of missile five times since 2012, last completed a launch in December 2016.

Successful test firing of Agni-V ICBM makes every Indian very proud. It will boost our strategic defence. Congratulations to the team of DRDO scientists. May you go further on this trajectory #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2018

The launch comes as some of the world’s nuclear powers are considering steps that would slow or reverse years of working to denuclearize their arsenals.

The North Korean nuclear threat looms over the rogue nation’s neighbors as well as the United States. The country continues to test what appear to be ICBMs, and President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un trade verbal jabs in an escalation that many fear could lead to nuclear war.