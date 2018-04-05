Indiana Jones Could Be Played By A Woman, Steven Spielberg Says

The next Indiana Jones could be Indiana Joan, according to director Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg recently chatted with The Sun about actor Harrison Ford, “Indiana Jones” and what comes next for the long-running film franchise about the swashbuckling archaeologist. The Oscar-winning director said he’s interested in seeing “a different form” of Indiana Jones.

When The Sun’s Grant Rollings asked if “a different form” means Jones could be played by a woman, Spielberg responded: “We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that.”

Ford, 75, has starred as Indiana Jones since the first film, “Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” hit theaters in 1981. Since then, Ford has starred in four sequels, including the most recent, featuring actor Shia LaBeouf (although the young actor will not be returning). Ford will play Indiana Jones one more time in the next installment, which comes out in 2020.

“This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but [the franchise] will certainly continue after that,” Spielberg said.

While we’d much prefer a new movie starring a badass woman (instead of a remake of old movies with a female cast or lead) ― we’d totally watch India Jones kicking ass and taking names.