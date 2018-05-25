Indiana Police Respond To Active Shooter Reports At Noblesville West Middle School

Police responded to reports of an “active shooter situation” at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday morning.

State police confirmed that the suspect is in custody and that two victims are being transferred to a nearby hospital.

One adult victim has been transferred to Methodist Hospital, and one child victim has been transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital, Danielle Sirilla, a spokesperson for Indiana University Health, confirmed to HuffPost.

Facebook Police responded to an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday morning.

Parents have been instructed to pick up the middle school students at Noblesville High School.

Police, fire and school officials did not immediately return HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Noblesville West Middle School, located about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis, serves about 1,300 students, according to statistics reported to the Department of Education.

Sara Boboltz contributed reporting.