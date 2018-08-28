It may seem like the beauty world is dominated by a handful of big brands, but there’s a whole world of indie beauty brands out there just waiting to be added to your arsenal.

The appeal of indie beauty brands is that they’re not funded by corporate conglomerates like Procter & Gamble or Unilever. Instead, they’re usually financed by their founders and, according to Indie Beauty Expo, the indies are one of the fastest-growing product categories on the market.

Whether you’re looking for a new favorite nail polish color, a body wash that makes your bath smell like a spa or you just don’t want to give your hard-earned money to the CoverGirls and L’Oreals of the world, we recommend giving independent brands a chance. Thanks to the internet, it’s easier than ever to access their products.

What we love most about independent beauty brands is that they take a more personal approach to beauty, whether it be with superior transparency or missions to move toward sustainable practices. They put more care into their offerings, and we can get behind that.