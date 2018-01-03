The holidays have come and gone, gifts have been opened, but the gift cards still remain. Why not cash them in for a few of IndieReader’s Best Reviewed Books of December! Unlike that present from your brother-in-law, they won’t disappoint!

THE PRIZE: scandal, science, and mystery by Geoffrey M. Cooper

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

IR Verdict: Geoffrey M. Cooper creates stunning antagonists in THE PRIZE, while peeling back the curtain of the scientific community to reveal its humanity. A great read for science lovers and anyone who enjoys a big, juicy scandal.

PINEAPPLE CRUSH by Richard Cahill

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

IR Verdict: Artie Harper’s sharp humor and brilliant detective work, and unpredictable, climactic plot twists make PINEAPPLE CRUSH a must read for film noir-crime drama fans.

OLYMPUS NIGHTS ON THE SQUARE by Vanda Writer

Love + prejudice are aflame under the bright lights of 1950s NY clubs in OLYMPUS NIGHTS ON THE SQUARE by Vanda Writer

Genre: LGBTQ

IR Verdict: The combination of warmth, fun, and smouldering passion with the dark, prejudice-ridden historical context makes Vanda Writer’s OLYMPUS NIGHTS ON THE SQUARE a tale not to be missed.

THE VENCELLO by S. Amaranthine

Genres: Literary Fiction, Science Fiction

IR Verdict: A surreal-but-linear story that blends science-fiction, fantasy, and myth in a lyrical, literary style, THE VENCELLO both rewards readers with a great story and challenges their preconceived notions about life.

CETAPIENS by S. Amaranthine

Genres: Literary Fiction, Science Fiction

IR Verdict: CETAPIENS is a story that relies heavily on surrealism and abstract concepts to tell a larger narrative that spans multiple planes of reality to tell a story about life, evolution, and the persistence of love through it all, in a clear narrative lifeline.

WILLOW TREE’S GIFT by Sebastian A. Barnes; illustrations by Jordan Morris

Genre: Young Adult

IR Verdict: Not since George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM has a supposed animal "fairy tale" so clearly and effectively imparted a message for all.

Small But Monumental Moments of the Past in SERENDIPITY by Thomas J. Thorson

Genre: History

IR Verdict: Author Thomas J. Thorson provides a lithe read for those fond of the minutiae of history and social phenomena. Instead of tending toward the academic tone of many similar studies, SERENDIPITY provides a nimble yet immersive jaunt through the annals of time suitable for readers of all experience levels.

PRIVATE MONEY LENDING by Gustavo J. Gomez, PhD

Genres: Business/Finance; How To

IR Verdict: Gustavo J. Gomez, PhD creates a successful, readable, and thorough guide to financial literacy in the post-2008 market, and an enlightening read for soon-to-be retired individuals seeking safer ways to invest.

FEAST: A GITKSAN STORY by Roy W. Russell

Genres: Literary Fiction, Spiritual

IR Verdict: FEAST: A GITKSAN STORY is exactly what the title promises - the story of a community coming together for feasting and mourning in honor of their dead.

GOD VERSUS THE IDEA OF GOD by Thomas Richard Harry

Genre: Religion

IR Verdict: GOD VERSUS THE IDEA OF GOD sets forth a premise into the understanding of the idea of a higher power and a must-read for the would-be believers of the information age.

ZONE 14 by Ruben Perczek

Genre: Self Help

IR Verdict: ZONE 14 is aimed at fostering potential and inspiring progress. In its wisdom and simplicity, it surpasses most of the pack of texts trying to do the same.

HAIR LOSS: OPTIONS FOR RESTORATION & REVERSAL by Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D.

Genre: Health

IR Verdict: For male readers (and to a lesser extent female readers) looking for explanations of their hair loss and options for treating it, this scholarly work provides an extensive historical look at alopecia and the latest scientific advances concerning hair restoration.

With suspense and surprising twists, THE FORMER ASSASSIN hits its mark by Nikki Stern

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

IR Verdict: This years-long, transcontinental game of cat-and-mouse is an explosive page-turner which owes its momentum to its two well-drawn opponents and a conflict that goes beyond good-vs.-evil.

Be sure to check the IndieReader book review pages regularly to find the best reviewed books of the month!