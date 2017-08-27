The 'Indoor Boys' Are On The Outs In This Week's Explosive Episode

The friction between the “Indoor Boys” reaches a breaking point in this week’s episode of the gay comedy series.

In “Mafia,” roommates Nate (Alex Wyse) and Luke (Wesley Taylor) put their long-simmering feud aside to invite some friends over for a game night. Though Nate opts to keep up appearances for the occasion, he hasn’t forgiven Luke for passive-aggressively violating his personal boundaries last week. Similarly, Luke’s had it with Nate’s constant anxiety over his relationship with new boyfriend Aaron (Michael Tacconi).

Unfortunately, the pair’s attempts at merrymaking dissolve into a heated, insult-filled squabble as Luke’s on-again fling, Tyler (Frankie Grande), and a houseful of pals look on. The verdict is out on whether there’s hope for a reconciliation, but this being “Indoor Boys,” expect plenty of laughs either way.

Wyse (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Taylor (“Smash,” “Looking”) share writing and directorial duties on “Indoor Boys,” which takes a humorous look at the challenges of gay friendships in the digital age. New episodes of the show, which debuted in July, premiere Sundays on HuffPost Queer Voices.

